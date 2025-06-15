'Mistakes happen but...': Amit Shah on Vijay Shah's remarks
What's the story
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to avoid making controversial statements.
Speaking at a three-day training camp in Madhya Pradesh, the two stressed that "restraint in speech is the most important virtue" and "sometimes, it is wiser to stay silent."
Their comments came after Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
Key statements
'Mistakes happen but they must not be repeated'
In his keynote address, Shah said, "Mistakes happen, but they must not be repeated."
"No matter how senior or experienced one becomes, they must always remain a student," he added.
Meanwhile, Yadav said overreacting and a lack of verbal restraint could cause serious reputational damage to the party.
"Ninety percent of political harm comes from reacting to everything. Sometimes it is wiser to stay silent," he said.
Minister's remarks
'Think before speaking publicly'
Yadav said, "In politics, restraint in speech is the most important virtue, especially in an era where every word is amplified."
He urged leaders to think before speaking publicly and maintain their posts' dignity.
State Cabinet Minister Karan Verma said Union Minister Shah's remarks were targeted at Vijay Shah's controversial comments.
"He acknowledged that mistakes can happen to anyone, but made it clear that repetition is unacceptable," he said.
Controversy
Remarks on Colonel Qureshi
Last month, Vijay Shah drew flak for his comments on Colonel Qureshi, who, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, briefed the media on "Operation Sindoor."
Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and triggered "Operation Sindoor," he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "sent their [terrorists'] sister" to retaliate against those responsible.
Backlash
Uproar, apology, and sit
Vijay Shah's remarks, widely seen as communal, gendered, and derogatory, triggered a nationwide uproar. He later said he was ready to apologize "10 times."
The Madhya Pradesh High Court rebuked him for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using the "language of the gutters" against Colonel Qureshi.
It ordered an FIR to be registered against him for promoting enmity and hatred.
Subsequently, the state police formed a three-member SIT to probe the matter.
Camp details
About the training camp
The Pachmarhi training camp seeks to train both old and newly elected members about the BJP's past, work culture, and how to use social media and communication effectively.
It is being attended by 165 BJP MLAs, 29 Lok Sabha MPs, and seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the state.
Participants have been asked to refrain from using mobile phones during sessions for undivided attention.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address the event's closing ceremony.