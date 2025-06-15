What's the story

The White House has refuted claims that Pakistan's Army chief, General Asim Munir, was invited to the recent Washington Military Parade.

A spokesperson said, "This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited."

The parade celebrated the 250th anniversary of the US Armed Forces and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

Earlier, several South Asian media outlets had reported that Munir received an official invitation, causing a diplomatic stir.