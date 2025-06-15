No, Pakistan army chief wasn't invited to US military parade
What's the story
The White House has refuted claims that Pakistan's Army chief, General Asim Munir, was invited to the recent Washington Military Parade.
A spokesperson said, "This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited."
The parade celebrated the 250th anniversary of the US Armed Forces and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.
Earlier, several South Asian media outlets had reported that Munir received an official invitation, causing a diplomatic stir.
Political implications
'Diplomatic setback for India'
Opposition parties in India seized on the rumors of Munir's invitation, framing it as a diplomatic embarrassment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation, called the alleged invite a "diplomatic setback" for India.
He warned it could be seen as legitimizing Pakistan's military leadership.
Diplomatic clarity
US reaffirms commitment to India
Despite the rumors, senior US officials reaffirmed their commitment to India.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met an Indian parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
They reiterated the US-India strategic partnership and a shared commitment to fighting terrorism.
At a Congressional hearing, US CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla stressed that security ties with both India and Pakistan must be maintained.
Other developments
PTI's planned protest outside Pakistani embassy
The US chapter of Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had announced a protest rally outside the Pakistani Embassy in Washington even before the White House's denial.
The rally, supported by over a dozen diaspora organizations, is protesting what it calls "undeclared martial law" in Pakistan and demanding democracy and fair elections.