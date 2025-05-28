PM to visit Sikkim, Bengal, Bihar, UP on May 29-30
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day tour of four states starting Thursday.
The visit will cover Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.
The PM is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹69,000 crore during his trip.
The projects are aimed at boosting infrastructure and connectivity across these states.
Sikkim celebration
Modi's Sikkim visit to celebrate state's 50th anniversary
PM Modi will kick off his tour in Sikkim on Thursday at 11:00am. He will attend the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth" program, celebrating 50 years of statehood.
The event will highlight Sikkim's rich history and natural beauty.
During his visit, he will also inaugurate several development projects, including a new 500-bedded district hospital worth over ₹750 crore in Namchi district and a passenger ropeway in Gyalshing district.
Bengal projects
Modi's West Bengal visit to boost natural gas supply
After Sikkim, PM Modi will head to West Bengal, where he will lay the foundation stone of a City Gas Distribution project.
The project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts is worth over ₹1,010 crore and aims to provide piped natural gas to over 2.5 lakh households.
It will also set up around 19 CNG stations for vehicular traffic.
Bihar developments
PM Modi's Bihar visit to inaugurate airport terminal
On the 29th, PM Modi will head to Bihar, where he will inaugurate the new terminal building of Patna Airport, built at a cost of around ₹1,200 crore.
The terminal can handle one crore passengers annually.
He will also lay the foundation stone for Bihta Airport's civil enclave, costing over ₹1,410 crore. This airport is expected to serve Bihta town, which is emerging as an educational hub near Patna.
UP projects
Modi's Uttar Pradesh visit to enhance energy capacity
Thereafter, he will visit Uttar Pradesh.
There, PM Modi will inaugurate the Kanpur Metro Rail Project worth over ₹2,120 crore.
He will also lay the foundation stone of a 220 kV substation at Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).
Other projects include thermal power extensions in Kanpur and Ghatampur. These initiatives are aimed at meeting the growing energy demands of the region and enhancing its energy capacity.