Army rescues people trapped in floods as rains batter Ahmednagar
What's the story
The Indian Army's Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) has launched a major rescue operation in Khadki village, Ahilyanagar district, formerly known as Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.
The move comes after torrential rains have caused severe flooding and waterlogging in the area.
Footage from the scene shows residents being rescued from waist-deep waters as the region continues to be battered by heavy rainfall.
Relief efforts
Army mobilizes relief column, medical team for rescue
According to The Statesman, an Army spokesperson confirmed that the ACC&S quickly mobilized a relief column after receiving a request for assistance from the District Magistrate of Ahilyanagar.
The relief column included a medical team and an engineer detachment to help with the ongoing rescue operations.
This is part of the second day of intensive efforts to save those trapped by floodwaters in the Ahmednagar district.
Twitter Post
Torrential rain, flooding, subsequent rescue
VIDEO | Maharashtra: Rescue operations underway in Ahmednagar to rescue people trapped in flood, even as torrential rains continue in the region.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/NtGwYjNLAP
Weather impact
Maharashtra faces fatalities, injuries due to pre-monsoon showers
Maharashtra has witnessed eight deaths and two injuries in rain-related incidents over the last few days, according to the State Disaster Management Department.
The pre-monsoon showers have also killed two animals and injured another.
The department's report from May 24-27 attributed the sudden heavy rainfall to a low-pressure system formed over the Arabian Sea on May 22.
Weather conditions
Low-pressure system causes heavy rainfall in Maharashtra
The low-pressure system, which was initially expected to develop into a cyclone, weakened into a depression instead. This still led to heavy downpours in the region, especially south of Ratnagiri and Dapoli.
The rains arrived 17 days ahead of the scheduled monsoon season, causing widespread disruption across Maharashtra.
While the IMD announced the arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai, Pune, and Solapur on Monday, weather experts say that the current rainfall may not signify the monsoon's full impact just yet.