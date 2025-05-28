What's the story

The Indian Army's Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) has launched a major rescue operation in Khadki village, Ahilyanagar district, formerly known as Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

The move comes after torrential rains have caused severe flooding and waterlogging in the area.

Footage from the scene shows residents being rescued from waist-deep waters as the region continues to be battered by heavy rainfall.