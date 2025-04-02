What's the story

In a one-of-a-kind protest against the Maharashtra government's failure to keep its promise of waiving farmers' loans, a farmer has taken to the streets to announce that he is selling his organs to repay them.

Videos shared on social media show Satish Idole of Adoli village with a banner around his neck in Washim's busy market, saying, "Buy the organs of farmers."

He put up his kidney for ₹60,000, liver for ₹90,000, and eyes for ₹25,000.