'Buy liver, kidney for ₹60,000': Farmer protests against Maharashtra government
What's the story
In a one-of-a-kind protest against the Maharashtra government's failure to keep its promise of waiving farmers' loans, a farmer has taken to the streets to announce that he is selling his organs to repay them.
Videos shared on social media show Satish Idole of Adoli village with a banner around his neck in Washim's busy market, saying, "Buy the organs of farmers."
He put up his kidney for ₹60,000, liver for ₹90,000, and eyes for ₹25,000.
Desperate measure
Idole's organ sale as a last resort
"Before the elections, Devendra Fadnavis had said that the government will waive off farmers' loans. However, they're now asking farmers to pay off loans themselves," the frustrated farmer said.
He said he had nothing else to sell than his organs. He even quoted prices for his family's kidneys in a desperate bid to clear his debts: ₹40,000 for his wife's, and ₹20,000 each for their sons.'
He has an outstanding loan of around ₹1 lakh from Maharashtra Bank.
Twitter Post
शेतकरी आत्महत्या होऊन सुद्धा सरकारला जाग येत नाही आहे .... हतबल होऊन शेतकरी स्वतःची अवयव विकायला निघाले आहेत.— Maharashtra Youth Congress (@IYCMaha) April 1, 2025
सरकारला लाज वाटायला पाहिजे शेतकऱ्यांचे एवढे हाल करताना...!#महाराष्ट्र #शेतकरी pic.twitter.com/ak8zoUwZXP
Urgent appeal
Written plea to CM Devendra Fadnavis
Idole said he has also sent a written appeal to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis via the district collector's office.
In his letter, he reminded the CM of the government's pre-election promise to waive farm loans.
He said he had no way to repay his debt and no other way out of his situation but to commit suicide.
This appeal comes after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar recently said that the government wouldn't waive farm loans, leaving farmers to bear their debts.