J&K family detained for helping militants who killed 4 cops
What's the story
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained six family members, four of them women, for allegedly sheltering militants involved in the recent Kathua encounter in which four policemen were killed.
The detainees are relatives of an overground worker who is already lodged in jail for providing logistical support to militants. They had attacked an Army convoy in Badnota village last year, killing five soldiers.
Allegations
Family accused of aiding militants' escape
Family members are alleged to have helped the militants escape to the forests near Jakhole village.
Security forces have been on the lookout for the militants since March 23, when they reportedly crossed the international border into Saniyal village in the Hiranagar sector.
Police had earlier detained six other people for questioning in their search for the militants.
Ongoing operations
Fresh encounter in Kathua district
In another case, militants opened fire at a police team during a combing operation in Kathua district on Monday night.
The operation, which is still underway, is being conducted in the Panjtirthi area of the Ramkote belt.
Confirming the operation will continue till all terrorists are neutralized, Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma urged border residents to report any suspicious activity.
Increased surveillance
Security forces intensify search efforts
Security forces have ramped up the search for the three trapped terrorists, employing aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs. Areas being scanned include forest belts in the Rajbagh region and parts of Billawar.
Police are also zeroing in on overground and underground networks of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad along the border, indicating an increased focus on possible terrorist hideouts.
Disturbing encounters
Terrorists attempt to raid local homes
On Sunday night, three men in black robes and bags had entered a certain Shanker's house in Rui village and requested water from a lone elderly woman.
In a separate incident, they attempted to raid a local resident's home at Rajalu village, three kilometers from Jakhole, demanding food at gunpoint.
However, one managed to inform security forces about the incident before the militants fled.
By the time the security personnel reached the house, the militants had fled.
Compensation
Union minister visits families
Concurrently, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday visited the families of two policemen—Jaswant Singh and Balwinder Singh—who were killed in last Thursday's encounter and announced financial aid of Rs 70 lakh per family of the deceased and government jobs to their next of kin.
Apart from the aid, he also announced the construction of a memorial gate for each from his MP fund.