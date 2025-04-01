How to update your Aadhar easily
Updating your Aadhar card can be a hassle-free process if you know the right steps to follow.
With millions of people depending on this important document for identification and verification, keeping your details up to date is the key.
Be it change in address, phone number, or any other personal detail, these expert tips will help you get through the process smoothly and easily.
Online update
Use online services for convenience
The online portal provides an easy option to update your Aadhar details while sitting at home.
You can directly head to the official website, and change your address and other personal details without having to step out to an enrollment center.
Just make sure you have scanned copies of requisite documents ready for upload.
This way, you'll save time and track the status of your update request easily.
Document preparation
Keep documents handy for verification
Having all required documents handy before initiating the update process is critical.
Typically, you would need proof of identity, address, and date of birth.
Ensure these documents are valid and updated so that your request is not delayed.
Keeping them in physical and digital forms can help speed up the verification process.
In-person update
Visit enrollment centers when necessary
For some updates such as biometric changes or name correction after marriage, you may have to visit an enrollment center.
Find a nearby center using the locator tool available on the official website.
It is recommended to book an appointment in advance, if possible, to save time at the center.
Status check
Track your update status regularly
After submitting an update request, keep checking its status online using your unique request number given at the time of submission.
This way, you can ensure that there are no unexpected delays or issues with your application being processed.
If there is any discrepancy or something extra is required from authorities, dealing with it quickly will make the update experience smoother.