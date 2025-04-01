Watch: Chilean president asks Modi about Ashoka Chakra; he explains
What's the story
Chilean President Gabriel Boric, on his state visit to India, asked PM Narendra Modi about the Ashoka Chakra on India's flag.
The interaction took place at Hyderabad House in Delhi on 1st April 2025.
In a video of the interaction, Boric is seen stopping mid-walk to ask PM Modi what the Ashoka Chakra symbolized.
Symbolism
PM Modi explains Ashoka Chakra's significance
In answer to Boric's question, PM Modi explained the importance of the Ashoka Chakra.
The Ashok Chakra is derived from the Mauryan Emperor Ashoka's Sarnath Lion Capital of the third century BC.
The wheel, which has 24 spokes, is meant to demonstrate that there is life in movement and death in stagnation.
The saffron in the flag denotes courage and strength, white represents truth and peace, and green represents the country's growth, fertility, and prosperity.
Twitter Post
Video of incident
Watch: Chile's President Boric stops to ask PM Modi about the Chakra in the Indian Flag at Hyderabad House. Indian PM explains him. https://t.co/P3PAkVEjfB pic.twitter.com/zbaSlen1gI— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 1, 2025
Diplomatic ties
Boric's visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations
Boric is on a four-day visit to India along with a high-level delegation of government officials and business leaders.
Strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors, including economic and social cooperation, is the primary agenda of the visit.
Earlier on Tuesday, Boric paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, honoring his legacy of peace and non-violence.
Global context
Boric emphasizes multilateral cooperation and shared growth opportunities
Boric called his visit a "momentous occasion" for strengthening and diversifying India-Chile relations. He stressed the need for multilateral cooperation in today's world.
The Chilean President also underlined shared opportunities for growth between India and Chile in agribusiness, innovation, and creative industries.
His visit will run through April 5, seeking to deepen economic, political, and cultural ties between the two countries.