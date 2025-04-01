What's the story

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has underscored the need for India to move on from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources.

Speaking at the launch of an eco-friendly electric cycle in Thane, he said, "Pollution is our country's biggest challenge, and a major part of it comes from the transport sector."

India's dependence on fossil fuels is an economic burden and environmental hazard; therefore, clean energy adoption is crucial for the nation's progress, he added.