Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's Prime Minister for an unprecedented third term on Sunday. This marks only the second instance in the nation's history where a prime minister has been elected for a third term, with Jawaharlal Nehru being the first. Alongside Modi, 72 other leaders were also sworn in to form the new coalition government.

Cabinet formation

Modi 3.0 Ministry: A blend of experienced and new faces

The newly formed government comprises 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Notable figures who took oaths as Cabinet ministers include Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr S Jaishankar, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari from the previous government. Oher entrants to the new cabinet include BJP national chief JP Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Virendra Kumar, and Jitan Ram Manjhi.

New entrants

Notable figures join the Modi 3.0 Ministry

The list also features Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu from Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The Union Cabinet Ministry also includes Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pralhad Joshi, Jual Oram, Annapurna Devi, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Mansukh Mandaviya, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Hardeep Singh Puri. Other members are GK Reddy, Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)﻿, which allied with NDA, and CR Patil.

Cabinet expansion

Further additions to the Union Cabinet Ministry

The Ministers of State with Independent Charge include Rao Inderjit Singh, Jitendra Singh Udhampur MP, Arjun Ram Meghwal Bikaner MP, Prataprao Jadhav from Shiv Sena and Jayant Chaudhary whose party RLD allied with NDA before polls. The 36 ministers of state are V Somanna, Jitin Prasada, Shripad Naik, Pankaj Chaudhary, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Ramdas Athawale, Republican Party of India chief, Nityanand Rai, and Anupriya Patel, whose party Apna Pal allied with the NDA.

Election results

Modi's return follows NDA's Lok Sabha victory

The rest are Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of TDP, SP Singh Baghel, Shobha Karandlaje, Kirti Vardhan Singh, BL Verma, Shantanu Thakur, Kamlesh Paswan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Ajay Tamta, Dr L Murugan, Suresh Gopi, Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Sanjay Seth. Raksha Khadse, Bhagirath Choudhary, Satish Chandra Dubey, Durgadas Uikey, Sukanta Majumdar, Savitri Thakur, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Harsh Malhotra, Nimuben Bambhaniam, Murlidhar Mohol, George Kurian and Pabitra Margherita are also among the 36 Ministers of State.

Coalition govt

BJP secured only 240 seats in this lok Sabha election

This marks the first time Modi will be leading a coalition government since his first election in 2014. The BJP secured only 240 seats in this Lok Sabha election. However, with support extended by N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and JD(U), which won 16 and 12 Lok Sabha seats respectively, Modi's government has been able to form a coalition.