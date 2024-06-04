Next Article

PM Modi addressed party workers on Tuesday

'Mandate victory of world's biggest democracy...': PM Modi

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:44 pm Jun 04, 202409:44 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party workers from the party headquarters in New Delhi. The BJP has failed to secure a majority in the House on its own and it relying on the support of its National Democratic Alliance partners to secure a third term in the Lok Sabha.

NDA win

PM Modi thanks citizens for voting for NDA

Starting his speech by thanking the citizens for voting for the NDA, PM Modi said, "Today is Bada Mangal (auspicious Tuesday) and today NDA government is returning to power for a third time. We are thankful to the people for their faith in NDA and BJP. Today's victory is a win for the world's biggest democracy, it is a win of 140 crore people."

Poll process

PM congratulates ECI for successfully conducting polls

The PM also appreciated the work of the Election Commission of India. He congratulated the poll body for successfully conducting the elections. "Everyone performed their duty in such heat...security personnel performed very well," he added. "Every Indian is proud of the election system and its credibility. Its efficiency has not match anywhere else in the world...it is a matter of pride," the PM said.

2024 polls

My first election after my mother passed: PM

PM Modi shared that the 2024 elections were emotional for him. "After my mother passed away, this was my first election.But the mothers, daughters of this country never let me miss my mother. Mothers, daughters and sisters gave me unprecedented love, this cannot be measured in numbers. Women broke all records of voting. The love cannot be expressed in words," he said.

Modi 3.0

PM highlights decisions taken by NDA government

Recounting the decisions taken by the NDA government, PM Modi said, "Article 370 was removed from J&K, banking reforms took place. We prioritized national interest. We took right decisions during Corona [COVID-19 pandemic]...Today India is the fastest developing economy."

'Modi's guarantee'

Modi thanks BJP workers for their hard work

The Prime Minsiter thanked the BJP workers for their sweat and hard work. "If you work ten hours, Modi will work 18 hours. You walk two steps, Modi will take four steps. We will all walk together, take the country forward. Country will write a new chapter of many big decisions in the third term, this is Modi's guarantee," he added.

Stance against corruption

'Fight against corruption getting harder'

Talking about his government's stance against corruption, PM Modi said, "If India wants to stride ahead, it will have to strike hard on corruption." "Digital India has curbed corruption, but the fight is getting harder. When They cross limits of shamelessness to defend corruption, the thrust of third term of NDA government will be to end corruption," he added.

NDA governemnt returns

PM concludes speech with Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai

The PM said, "We should all work for the country together, national interest first. Constitution is our guiding light, the framing of Constitution will complete 75-years. We will work with all State governments, irrespective of party, this is the time to work for a developed India." He ended his speech by chanting Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.