This nationwide campaign aims to reach millions of Indian households

Congress President Kharge launches 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' initiative

03:28 pm Apr 03, 2024

What's the story Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the "Ghar Ghar Guarantee" initiative on Wednesday. This nationwide campaign aims to reach millions of Indian households and make them aware of the party's "Panch Nyay Pachees Guarantees." "We are distributing this guarantee card to take our "Panch Nyay Pachees Guarantee" to people," Kharge stated during the launch in Usmanpur, Kaithwada, in the northeast Delhi Parliamentary constituency.

Election strategy

'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' initiative: A key election strategy

The "Ghar Ghar Guarantee" initiative is built around "Paanch Nyay," or five pillars of justice, namely "Yuva Nyay," "Naari Nyay," "Kisaan Nyay," "Shramik Nyay," and "Hissedari Nyay." The Congress's manifesto would focus on the five "nyays" under which it has made 25 guarantees. The guarantees include 30 lakh central government jobs, Rs. 1 lakh a year for woman in every poor family, insurance payment within 30 days of crop loss, and a stable import-export policy to benefit farmers, among others.

Upcoming events

Congress to unveil manifesto on Sunday

The Congress is expected to release the manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. Following this, top leaders from the party are scheduled to address large-scale rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad. The party's new slogan #HaathBadlegaHalaat, symbolizing change through the Congress's poll symbol of a hand, has already been launched on social media platforms.

NDA versus INDIA

NDA versus INDIA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, set to begin on April 19, will witness a high-voltage contest this time. On one side is the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, which is vying for a third term and has set a target to secure 400 seats. On the other side is a group of opposition parties that have come together under the umbrella of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to present a united front against the saffron party.