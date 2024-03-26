Next Article

PM Modi dialled Rekha Patra on Tuesday

'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi praises BJP candidate Rekha Patra

By Riya Baibhawi 07:38 pm Mar 26, 202407:38 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialed Rekha Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat, West Bengal. Patra is one of the victims of the Sandeshkhali assault, allegedly orchestrated by jailed former Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh. PM Modi lauded Patra, calling her "Shakti Swaroopa", a phrase from Hinduism that signifies powerful goddesses like Durga and Kali. The conversation focused on Patra's campaign in Basirhat and the support she has garnered for the party.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Sandeshkhali incident has been a hot topic in West Bengal's political landscape. The BJP has continuously accused the TMC of protecting Sheikh, whereas the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government has blamed the Center for interfering. By fielding Patra in Basirhat, the BJP aims to spotlight the incident in the run up to the elections. The saffron party, with the TMC as its prime rival, aims to secure all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

Sandeshkhali row

Patra recounts her survival experience from Sandeshkhali

Meanwhile, speaking to the PM, Patra recounted her survival from an attack during the assault Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas. Patra expressed her determination to continue their fight and pledged to unite everyone in her battle against such heinous acts. The BJP leader also revealed that she had not been able to vote since 2011 and wanted all women in Sandeshkhali to cast their votes freely in the coming elections.

PM Modi's remarks

PM Modi commends Patra's bravery, offers full support

PM Modi admired Patra's courage in confronting Sheikh and his accomplices, who were implicated in land usurpation and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. "You fought a big battle in Sandeshkhali, you are a Shakti Swaroopa. You sent such powerful people to jail," he said. Patra, in turn, lauded PM Modi and said, "I feel very good. Your hands are on my head and all the women of Sandeshkhali. It is like we are blessed by Lord Ram."

Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali incident has made India angry: PM Modi

At the center of the Sandeshkhali case is Sheikh and his supporters, who are all accused of sexually assaulting women and grabbing land there. The unrest first made headlines on January 5, when three Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked while on their way to raid Shahjahan's home. BJP has targeted TMC over the issue, with PM Modi earlier saying, "What has been done to women in Sandeshkhali by Trinamool...has made the country angry."