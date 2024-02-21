The unrest first made headlines on January 5

Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali

By Chanshimla Varah Feb 21, 2024

What's the story The Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal has turned into a political hotbed, with Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of inciting riots. At the center of the controversy is Sheikh Shahjahan—an influential TMC leader—who is accused of perpetrating atrocities against women, land grabbing, and intimidation. The unrest first made headlines on January 5, when three Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked while on their way to raid Shahjahan's home.

Ration scam

Shahjahan still absconding

The raids were part of an investigation into the alleged ration scam in the state. Shahjahan has been on the run since then. The violence in Sandeshkhali picked up momentum a month later, when on February 8, local women took to the streets of Sandeshkhali, demanding the immediate arrest of Shahjahan and his associates Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar. The next day, the protesters set a poultry farm owned by Hazra on fire.

Clashes

State's deteriorating law-and-order situation

As violence flared up, Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed in the area on February 9. On February 13, clashes broke out between police and BJP supporters after the latter planned to stage a protest over sexual harassment allegations, defying prohibitory orders. The following day, Section 144 was reimposed from February 14-19. This sparked a war of words between the TMC and BJP, which said the incident showcases the state's "deteriorating law-and-order situation."

Special 10-member team

Special team said no women opened up about sexual harassment

On February 13, a special ten-member team of women cops led by Indian Police Service (IPS) Soma Das Mitra visited the Sandeshkhali village. However, no woman reportedly corroborated the alleged sexual harassment by TMC leader Shahjahan and his two aides. "We have assured them full privacy to lodge complaints without any fear, but still, we couldn't find a single complaint," police sources told India Today.

18 arrested

TMC leader Shibu Hazra arrested

On February 17, TMC leader Shibu Hazra, a key suspect in the alleged land grab and sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali, was arrested from the Najat area of Basirhat. Basirhat SP HM Rehman confirmed that a total of 18 people have been arrested over the Sandeshkhali violence. Rehman also stated that no complaints have been received against Shahjahan so far, and police and force are deployed in every gram panchayat.

Suvendu Adhikari

One person can't hold all to ransom: High court

Amid the prohibitory orders in place, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari requested the Calcutta High Court for permission to visit Sandeshkhali, which the court permitted. During the hearing on Tuesday, the high court slammed the West Bengal government, saying one person cannot hold everyone to ransom and that the state should not be supporting Shahjahan. Later, Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh reached Sandeshkhali to meet locals. The visit came after two failed attempts by Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali.

IPS officer

Sikh IPS officer slams BJP workers for 'calling' him 'Khalistani'

However, Adhikari's visit to Sandeshkhali was not without controversy either. The controversy erupted after a Sikh police officer accused the BJP entourage of Adhikari of hurling a "Khalistani" slur at him. "Just because I am wearing a turban, you people are calling me a Khalistani? Is this what you have learned?" the officer was heard saying in a video. In response to IPS officer Jaspreet Singh's accusations, CM Banerjee said the BJP's "divisive politics have shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries."

Twitter Post

Video allegedly showing BJP group calling 'Khalistani' to IPS officer

BJP reply

BJP denies using 'Khalistani' word

The BJP, on the other hand, has denied having used the word. Holding a counter-press conference, Adhikari dared the police to prove the allegation. "I dare Supratim Sarkar to prove that I have used the word within 24 hours, or else I will take legal action against him," he said. Meanwhile, the Sikh community protested outside BJP headquarters in Kolkata over the "Khalistani" jibe and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.