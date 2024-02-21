There was no tangible breakthrough in the nearly four-year-old conflict

21st round of India-China Corps Commander talks held, no breakthrough

By Chanshimla Varah 03:49 pm Feb 21, 202403:49 pm

What's the story The 21st Corps Commander Level Meeting between India and China took place on Monday at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. The discussion focused on progressing beyond the previous round of talks, with the goal of achieving complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. During the discussion, both sides also agreed to maintain open communication through military and diplomatic channels. However, there was no tangible breakthrough in the nearly four-year-old conflict.

Context

Why does this story matter?

India-China ties are at their lowest point in six decades. The border conflagration escalated in June 2020, when around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Since then, both sides have held 21 rounds of talks to restore peace and tranquility along the LAC. So far, both parties have effectively facilitated disengagement at five friction points: Galwan, the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, and Patrolling Points 15 and 17A in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.

MEA statement

Talks held in 'friendly and cordial atmosphere': MEA

"The two sides have agreed to maintain communication on the way ahead through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms,"the External Affairs Ministry said in a readout on Wednesday without giving details. "They also committed to maintaining peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in the interim," the readout said. The talks were held in a "friendly and cordial atmosphere," it added.

In 2023

No tangible breakthrough during last round of talks either

The last round of talks between military commanders took place on October 9-10 last year, with both sides agreeing to continue dialogue and maintain peace. But no immediate progress was made then either. Since the effective disengagement from the five friction points, no forward movement has occurred. The other main friction points that remain to be addressed are Depsang and Demchok.

Efforts underway

Ongoing efforts to resolve standoff

India and China have also held 28 meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs since it was set up in 2012. During the last meeting in November 2023, the two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector and engaged in an open and in-depth discussion to achieve complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh. As in previous meetings, the 2023 meeting ended again without any immediate signs of progress.