Context

Why does this story matter?

The development comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Maldives, and the island nation's growing affinity towards China. Muizzu won the 2023 elections on the back of an anti-India stance; a shift away from his predecessors' pro-India approach. The India-Maldives row was triggered after some Maldivian politicians posted derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he shared photos of his visit to Lakshadweep.

Details

Security strengthened in Parliament

Meanwhile, security arrangements were strengthened in the Parliament ahead of Monday's session. A video shared by a media outlet showed police personnel gathering outside the Parliament complex, carrying protective shields. This comes in response to a clash among political leaders inside the House a day earlier. On Sunday, a fight broke out between MPs of different parties and the speakers. The clash interrupted the session and delayed a crucial vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government.

What Next?

Opposition parties criticize anti-India pivot

Recently, the MDP and Democrats had released a joint press statement criticizing the Muizzu government's anti-India shift in foreign policy. They labeled it "extremely detrimental" to the country's long-term development. The opposition also said that "stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives." The joint statement was in response to Maldivian administration's announcement, earlier this month, that a Chinese ship will be docking at their port.