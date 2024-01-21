Tamil Nadu government has banned Ram Mandir telecast, puja: Sitharaman

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:03 pm Jan 21, 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman has accused Tamil Nadu government of banning Ram Mandir telecast and Ram Puja

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday claimed that the Tamil Nadu government has banned live telecasts of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event and special prayers dedicated to Lord Ram. Citing a Dinamalar newspaper article, she alleged individuals were being threatened against organizing bhajans, feeding the poor, and watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in Ayodhya events. The article alleged that the state's temple authorities received orders verbally in this regard. However, the government has denied all the allegations.

Series of posts by Union minister on X

Tamil Nadu BJP accused DMK government of hindering special prayers

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of hindering plans for devotees to organize special pujas in state temples. The BJP has been labeling the DMK as "anti-Hindu," a claim the Dravidian party firmly denies. State minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin explained that their opposition to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was solely based on its construction following the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Tamil Nadu calls Sitharaman's allegations fake

Tamil Nadu's Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, PK Sekarbabu, vehemently denied Sitharaman's allegations, labeling them as "blatantly false and fake." He clarified that the department had not banned devotees from organizing special pujas, annadanam, or distributing prasadam in Lord Ram's name. Sekarbabu suggested that these rumors were spread to "divert people's attention" away from the DMK's youth wing conference, which is taking place in Salem.

More about Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on Monday. The ceremony will include the Ramotsav and pran pratishtha rituals, with PM Modi as the chief yajmaan (guest). Meanwhile, the Ram Lalla idol will be moved to the new temple after the Shayan Aarti at 8:00pm on Sunday. Ram Mandir is considered to be one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus, as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.