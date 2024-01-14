No one can bully us: Maldives president amid India row

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:19 am Jan 14, 202411:19 am

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu talks tough amid diplomatic row with India

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday made a bold statement after his state visit to China, saying that just because his country is small, it "doesn't give" anyone the "license to bully us." This remark comes amid a diplomatic dispute with India over offensive social media posts by three Maldivian ministers targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He did not specifically mention any country in his comment.

Why does this story matter?

The controversy started with now-suspended deputy minister Mariyam Shiuna calling PM Modi a "clown" and a "puppet of Israel" after he posted pictures of his visit to Lakshadweep. India raised the matter with the Maldives, following which the three ministers were suspended. Later, India summoned the Maldivian envoy to the External Affairs Ministry to express its deep concern about the disparaging remarks. Following the ministers' remarks, the Maldivian tourism industry saw a surge in cancellations of reservations made by Indians.

Not in anyone's backyard: Muizzu on Maldives' economic zone, sovereignty

During a press briefing in Male, Muizzu highlighted the Maldives' vast exclusive economic zone of 900,000 square km, asserting that "Maldives is one of the countries with the biggest share of this ocean." "This ocean does not belong to a specific country. This (Indian) Ocean also belongs to all countries situated in it," he said. While emphasizing the Maldives' independence and sovereignty, Muizzu declared, "We aren't in anyone's backyard. We are an independent and sovereign state."

China-Maldives agreements, $130 million assistance

According to PTI, during Muizzu's trip to China, the two countries signed nearly 20 agreements, and China granted $130 million in aid to the Maldives. He said that most of this assistance will be used for road redevelopment projects in Male. China's Ambassador to the Maldives, Wang Lixin, stated that Beijing would support additional development projects in the Maldives if they aligned with Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiatives.

Crucial projects, agreements signed during Muizzu's China visit

China and the Maldives also signed a $50 million agreement to create an integrated tourism zone in Hulhumalé and construct 30,000 social housing units in Rasmale'. In addition, China will provide grant assistance for developing a 100-bed tertiary hospital in Vilimale'. The two countries also agreed to allow the Maldives' national airline, Maldivian, to operate domestic flights in China.

Factors strengthening China-Maldives relations

Moreover, Wang identified three crucial factors for maintaining strong relations between the Maldives and China. These are mutual political trust, deepening the alignment of President Xi's initiatives with President Muizzu's national development strategy, and adhering to the principles of extensive consultation, joint construction, and shared benefits. She believed these factors would ensure fruitful and sustainable cooperation in the future.