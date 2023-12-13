Ukraine war claimed lives of 87% of Russia's troops: Report

Ukraine war claimed lives of 87% of Russia's troops: Report

A US intelligence assessment reportedly revealed that Russia has lost 87% of troops in Ukraine war

Russia has lost 87% of its active-duty ground troops and two-thirds of its pre-invasion tanks since invading Ukraine, a declassified United States (US) intelligence assessment given to Congress revealed, per CNN. Despite the setback, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly remained determined to continue the war, which is nearing its second anniversary. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington, discussing military and economic aid for Ukraine with US lawmakers and President Joe Biden.

Why does this story matter?

This comes as Russia claimed to have intensified its attack in Ukraine. Earlier this month, Putin signed a decree ordering to boost the Russian forces by 15%, AFP reported. On the other hand, Ukraine's war funding is expected to run out within weeks. As such, Zelenskyy is reportedly seeking support from the West, including the US, to address the urgent funding requirement for war-torn Ukraine.

Heavy losses set back Russian military modernization

Russia has lost nearly 3.2 lakh of the 3.6 lakh troops that entered Ukraine, including contract and conscript personnel, according to the US intelligence assessment, as reported by CNN. Moreover, 2,200 of the 3,500 tanks and 4,400 of the 13,600 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers have been destroyed. The assessment reportedly claimed that the war brought a major disadvantage for Russia's effort to modernize its ground force, forcing it to lower recruitment standards and use older Soviet-era equipment.

Russia's strategy amid military deadlock

The intelligence report also indicated that "Russia seems to believe that a military deadlock through the winter will drain Western support for Ukraine." It's probably looking to get some advantage despite losses and persistent shortages of trained personnel, munitions, and equipment. Since starting its offensive in October, the Russian military has suffered over 13,000 casualties along the Avdiivka-Novopavlivka axis. It also lost over 220 combat vehicles, equivalent to six maneuver battalions in equipment alone.

US funding for Ukraine faces political hurdles

In the US, some Republicans have opposed additional funding for the country. Senate Republicans are reportedly demanding that the funding be included in a broader spending package to include money for Israel, Taiwan, and the southern border. Senator JD Vance also questioned the effectiveness of more funding for Ukraine. "What is $61 billion going to accomplish that $100 billion hasn't?" he told CNN. The Biden administration previously stated that the US is running out of funds for Ukraine.