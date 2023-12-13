COP28: First-ever deal reached to reduce fossil fuel consumption

By Prateek Talukdar

In a first, the representatives of nearly 200 countries agreed to begin reducing the use of fossil fuels to restrain accelerating climate change on Wednesday at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP28. The deal, which scientists say is the last best hope to prevent climate catastrophe, was reached after two weeks of hard-fought negotiations at the ongoing event in Dubai.

Why does this story matter?

The unprecedented deal is dubbed as heralding the eventual end of the era of fossil fuels. Over 100 countries pushed for stronger language in the COP28 agreement to phase out fossil fuels. However, they faced opposition from the Saudi Arabia-led Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) arguing that global emissions can be curbed without shunning specific fuels.