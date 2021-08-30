India end Asian Junior Boxing Championship with eight gold medals

The girls snared half a dozen of them as India ended its Asian Junior Boxing Championship campaign in Dubai with a whopping eight gold medals besides bagging five silver and six bronze. Out of the 10 girls in finals, six ended with gold, while four others claimed silver. Among boys, three were in the finals and two of them signed off with gold medals.

Medals

India's tally of gold medals was equal to Kazakhstan

India's tally of gold medals was equal to traditional powerhouse Kazakhstan and just one less than another heavyweight Uzbekistan. Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg), Vishu Rathee (girls 48kg), and Tanu (girls 52kg) were the early gold-medalists before others joined in late-night bouts. Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), and Kirti (+81kg) picked up yellow metals in the later bouts.

Matches

Kirti won against Shugyla Rysebek of Kazakhstan in a 4-1 split decision. Raghav (63kg) also fetched a split 3-2 decision against Algerim Kabdolda of Kazakhstan. Chand outperformed Assem Tanatar of Kazakhstan, while Yadav defeated another Kazakh in Akzhan in a 4-1 split decision. Rudrika (70kg) went down 1-4 against Uzbek Oysha Toirova and Sanjana (81kg) endured a 0-5 loss against Kazakhstan's Umit Abilkaiyr.

Details

Aanchal Saini (57kg) also went down 0-5 against Ulzhan Sarsenbek of Kazakhstan to end with a silver medal. India's six bronze medals came after Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) lost in the girls' semi-finals while Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg), and Ankush (66kg) exited in the boys' last-four stage.

Awards

Gold medalists in the junior category were awarded $4,000

In the last Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver, and six bronze). At the ongoing edition, the gold medalists in the junior category were awarded $4,000 while $2,000 and $1,000 were given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively.