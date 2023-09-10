'Ukraine issue didn't hijack agenda': Russia lauds India's G20 Presidency

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 10, 2023 | 06:14 pm 3 min read

Russian foreign minister has lauded India's G20 Presidency

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Sunday, praised India's G20 Presidency, reported NDTV. Addressing a media briefing following the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, he reportedly stated the event consolidated the position of the "Global South" for the first time. Lavrov also commended India for preventing the war in Ukraine from dominating the summit's agenda and thwarting attempts to "Ukrainize" the discussions.

Why does this story matter?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that G20 leaders adopted a joint declaration of nations at New Delhi's G20 Summit. He termed it "good news" and lauded the hard work of the G20 sherpa, ministers, and others for helping India secure a 100% consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. Several G20 members were reportedly divided over the Russia-Ukraine crisis and also had differences over climate change, due to which reaching a consensus was difficult.

G20 avoids blaming Russia, Ukraine reacts

Lavrov claimed the New Delhi G20 declaration did not mention Russia or blame Moscow for issues arising from the Ukraine war. He further appreciated India's efforts to prevent "politicization" of the summit. "It was a breakthrough summit as it provides us a way forward to move ahead in many key areas," he said. On the other hand, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticized the joint G20 statement, while a top White House official expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

India amplifies voices of 'Global South': Lavrov

Lavrov also highlighted that India's G20 Presidency helped amplify the voices of countries from the "Global South," like Brazil, South Africa, and China, too. He said the summit under India's presidency contributed to a fairer approach to global governance and global finance. Also, he slammed Western powers for not fulfilling their promise of providing $100 billion annually to developing nations to combat climate change. Lavrov noted that G20 members agreed to act collectively for peace, security, and conflict resolution.

'G20 confirms Russia's isolation': Emmanuel Macron

Separately, reacting to the declaration, French President Emmanuel Macron said that it "confirms the isolation of Russia." The Saturday declaration reportedly spoke about upholding "principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," calling all states to "refrain from the threat, or use, of force to seek a territorial acquisition." Macron thanked PM Modi for his "words of peace" and asserted, "The G20 is committed to just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

'Unanimous' victory for India's G20 presidency

India reportedly achieved a significant victory when the G20 members adopted the New Delhi declaration despite challenges arising from the Ukraine conflict and disagreements on climate change. The declaration, consisting of 83 paragraphs, obtained unanimous agreement from all G20 members, per The Hindu. Of these, eight paragraphs, labeled "Planet, People, Peace, and Prosperity," specifically addressed geopolitical issues and gained 100% support from members. To recall, PM Modi earlier highlighted the need for inclusivity and action-oriented leadership during India's G@) presidency.

PM Modi proposes virtual summit

Moreover, PM Modi handed over the G20 Presidency to Brazil at the summit's closing ceremony on Sunday. However, India will technically hold the presidency until November 30. PM Modi also proposed to hold a virtual G20 Summit in November before India's presidency formally expires.

