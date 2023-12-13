India votes for UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

India

By Prateek Talukdar 10:15 am Dec 13, 202310:15 am

India supported a UNGA resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

India on Tuesday supported a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the unconditional release of all hostages. The resolution, presented by Egypt, was approved with 153 votes in favor, 23 abstentions, and 10 against. Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden warned Israel of losing international support due to its "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians, exposing the rift between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Why does this story matter?

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 individuals and taking around 240 hostages, triggering a war. Gaza's Ministry of Health has reported that Israeli attacks have killed at least 18,205 Palestinians so far, with approximately 70% being women and children, and around 49,645 injured. The United Nations (UN) and its officials have been calling on the international community to prevent the "genocide against the Palestinian people," observing the "grave violations committed by Israel against Palestinians."

Who supported and rejected the resolution?

The draft resolution was backed by countries like Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Palestine. Austria, Guatemala, Israel, and the US voted against it, while Argentina, Germany, Italy, and Ukraine, among others, abstained from voting. The resolution did not specifically mention Hamas, prompting the US to suggest an amendment to the draft resolution condemning Hamas's October 7 attacks, which was supported by India.

India abstained from an earlier resolution for humanitarian pause

In October, India abstained from a UNGA resolution advocating for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unrestricted humanitarian access in Gaza. The UN General Assembly's vote followed the UN Security Council's (UNSC) failure to pass a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict due to a veto by the US, a permanent member. The UNSC resolution, proposed by the United Arab Emirates and supported by over 90 member states, received 13 votes in favor, while the United Kingdom abstained.

Large-scale loss of civil lives: Ruchira Kamboj

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj emphasized the massive humanitarian crisis and significant loss of life, particularly among women and children. She called it an endeavor to find a peaceful and lasting two-state solution to the longstanding Palestine question. She added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, invoking Article 99 of the Charter of the UN, underlined the gravity of the situation. The article allows the issues threatening international peace and security to be brought to the UNSC's attention.

Israel and US disagree over governance of post-war Gaza

Biden told the donors to his 2024 re-election campaign that Netanyahu needed to "change" his stance on the two-state solution for the Palestinians. Mentioning Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, he said, "This is the most conservative government in Israel's history." Netanyahu said he had a "disagreement" with Biden concerning the governance of Gaza after the war. He previously said that once the war is over, Israel will govern Gaza indefinitely to prevent Hamas terror.