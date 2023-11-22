Israel, Hamas agree on pausing war for 4 days

1/3

World 1 min read

Israel, Hamas agree on pausing war for 4 days

By Prateek Talukdar 08:24 am Nov 22, 202308:24 am

Israel and Hamas agree to a four-day truce

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a four-day truce/pause mediated by Qatar for the release of 50 Israeli hostages. Around 150 Palestinians will also be released from Israeli jails. Red Cross will also be allowed to enter to help with humanitarian aid. After Israel's war cabinet approved the deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said their military would resume fighting after the pause.

2/3

Why does this story matter?

The truce is being welcomed as it comes after weeks of calls to stop the fighting in Gaza from around the world. It will allow essential supplies to reach the besieged Palestinian enclave. The war was triggered on October 7 when Islamist terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages. Israel has so far killed 14,128 Palestinians.

3/3

3 out of 38 ministers vote against truce

Six hospitals in Israel are ready to receive the freed captives. Israel's war cabinet approved the accord after a meeting that lasted reportedly all night. Netanyahu said it is a "difficult decision but it's a right decision." Only three of the 38 cabinet members voted against the deal—National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and two other ministers from his far-right party Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit).