UN agency heads call for ceasefire in Israeli-Hamas war

By Prateek Talukdar 03:21 pm Nov 06, 202303:21 pm

The heads of 18 UN agencies called for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas

In a rare joint statement, the heads of 18 United Nations (UN) agencies called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The joint statement by the chiefs of UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), UN Women, and World Food Program, among other bodies, expressed "shock and horror" at the soaring death toll. They also condemned the killings of aid workers and highlighted the lack of access to essential goods and services to Gaza's population.

Why does this story matter?

Hamas, which governs the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza, attacked Israel on October 7, killing over 1,400 people and taking around 240 hostages. Following this, Israel launched retaliatory strikes in Gaza and killed over 9,770 people, including over 4,000 children, in a month. Moreover, the Israeli military said it has cut Gaza into two parts and won't stop fighting until it eliminates Hamas. It has consistently refused requests for a ceasefire despite the calls for it growing around the world.

Calls for humanitarian aid, supply of essential supplies

The joint statement emphasized the importance of allowing food, water, medicine, and fuel into the conflict-hit Gaza. It also demanded the immediate release of all civilian hostages by Hamas and the protection of vital infrastructure like hospitals, shelters, and schools in Gaza. Palestinian telecom company Paltel said all internet and communication systems have been suspended in Gaza. To recall, after the war started, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege of Gaza" to cut off essential supplies.

Attacks on hospitals, refugee camps

The UN and humanitarian organizations said over 23,000 injured individuals require immediate care in Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals, adding civilians are being targeted in "homes, shelters, hospitals, and places of worship." Israel admitted bombing an ambulance outside Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical facility, killing at least 35, claiming Hamas was using it. Moreover, the WHO previously said Israel bombed the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only hospital for cancer patients in Gaza. Israeli strikes also reportedly killed paramedics who were providing relief.

Jordan airdrops urgent medical aid into Gaza

As UN agencies called for a ceasefire, Jordan revealed it airdropped medical aid to Gaza, bypassing the logjam of aid at the Egypt-Gaza border waiting to be delivered. Moreover, Jordan's Queen Rania Al Abdullah urged a ceasefire saying those opposing it are justifying the death of thousands. This came after leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey discussed a ceasefire with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who rejected it, saying it would allow Hamas to regroup and conduct further attacks.

Fighting escalates on Lebanon front

Meanwhile, Israel reportedly launched a strike targeting Iran-backed outfit Hezbollah in Lebanon, which killed three children and an elderly woman, Lebanese authorities said. The Israeli military said the attack was in retaliation for a missile attack from Lebanon against its tanks, which claimed the life of an Israeli citizen. It added that a Lebanese drone was also downed. In response, Hezbollah claimed to have fired rockets at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, saying it won't tolerate attacks on its civilians.