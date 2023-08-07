25 Rohingya refugees allegedly arrested for participating in Nuh violence

India

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 07, 2023 | 02:34 pm 2 min read

The police arrested around 25 Rohingya refugees for allegedly taking part in the communal riots in Haryana's Nuh district last week, Live Hindustan reported. Referring to Thursday's demolition action, in which 250 shanties encroaching on government land were razed, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Narender Bijarniya said although the action was directed against squatters, some of them were identified among the rioters.

Why does this story matter?

Communal riots broke out in Nuh and spread to surrounding areas last week, resulting in six deaths after a Muslim mob allegedly pelted stones at a rally organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. Many residents and those affected by the administration's action following the riots have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of taking selective action against Muslims.

Most refugees in Nuh certified by UN

A primary investigation revealed that the refugees had certificates from the United Nations (UN). The officials said the documents are being verified. The police said that those who have been arrested were identified based on evidence of their participation in the riots. Reportedly, around 2,000 Rohingyas who fled a genocide by the Myanmar military in 2016, reside in Nuh district.

Rohingya rights group decries action as discriminatory

Rohingya Human Rights Initiative founder and director Sabber Kyaw Min said most of the refugees work as rickshaw pullers, ragpickers, and vegetable vendors. Referring to the riots, he said, "All of us were mentally prepared to be used as scapegoats. We know how much groups like the Bajrang Dal detest us. If Indian Muslims are not safe, how can we Rohingya be safe?"

FRRO team has list of 17 refugees to be arrested

The refugees said the surprise demolition with heavily armed forces left them homeless, and they fear arbitrary detention as many of them were asked to appear before a special branch of the police. Reportedly, a team from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) arrived at a camp in Siddiq Nagar, saying they had a list of at least 17 residents they wanted to arrest.

Over 40,000 Rohingya refugees across India

Notably, there are around 16,000 Rohingya refugees in India certified by the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHCR). The government estimates the total number of Rohingyas in India to be over 40,000, with maximum concentration in and around Jammu.

