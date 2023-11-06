'Nuclear bomb on Gaza': Israeli minister suspended over extremist remarks

By Riya Baibhawi 05:24 pm Nov 06, 202305:24 pm

Israeli minister Eliyahu opined that northern Gaza has no right to exist

Israel's Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu was indefinitely suspended from cabinet meetings on Sunday. This came after he suggested using nuclear weapons in Gaza to target Hamas was "one of the options" during a radio interview, adding another option was to work out "what scares them." Eliyahu, an ultranationalist politician, is part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition. However, he is not part of Israel's three-member war cabinet, which is responsible for strategizing the country's battle plans against Hamas.

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is the deadliest among the five wars fought between the two sides since the latter seized control of Gaza in 2007. Per the Arms Control Association, Israel likely possesses 90 nuclear warheads and other weapons in a partially disassembled state. However, the Jewish state has neither denied nor accepted having nuclear arms. Although nuclear weapons have never been used in the Middle East, any such attack could sabotage regional stability and trigger chaos.

Palestinians can go to Ireland or deserts: Eliyahu

Speaking to Radio Kol Berama, Eliyahu earlier called for retaking the Gaza Strip and rebuilding settlements there. "They (Gazans) can go to Ireland or deserts; the monsters...should find a solution by themselves," he said. The Israeli minister further stated the northern part of the Gaza Strip had "no right to exist" and anyone waving a Palestinian or Hamas flag "shouldn't continue living on the face of the Earth." He also expressed opposition to providing humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza.

PM Netanyahu denounces remarks

Netanyahu quickly denounced Eliyahu's remarks as "detached from reality," announcing his suspension from government cabinet meetings. He said that his administration was working on the "highest standards of international law" to minimize casualties. Per Times of Israel, Netanyahu initially wanted to fire Eliyahu but stopped short of taking the decision due to opposition from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who argued the government should focus on destroying Hamas instead of "educating ministers."

Opposition leader calls for Eliyahu's resignation

Eliyahu's remarks triggered a backlash from Israeli lawmakers including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Gallant said that the comments were "baseless and irresponsible," while adding that Eliyahu wasn't responsible for Israel's security. Opposition leader Yair Lapid asked the prime minister to sack Eliyahu for his "horrifying and insane remarks." Eliyahu was also allegedly criticized by families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas after he said the lives of soldiers and civilians shouldn't be put at risk for their lives.

International condemnation over Eliyahu's remarks

Eliyahu's comments were met with strong condemnation from the Palestinian Authority, which called him a "fascist" minister. "The statements by fascist minister Eliyahu are an honest declaration and clear acknowledgment of what the occupying state [Israel] is doing against our people," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry criticized his "extremist" suggestion and expressed concern about the alleged extremism and brutality within the Israeli government. They also criticized the decision to suspend Eliyahu instead of immediately firing him.

Eliyahu attempts to backpedal, calls remark 'metaphorical'

In response to the backlash, Eliyahu claimed that his remark about dropping an atomic bomb on Gaza was metaphorical. The suspension of Eliyahu from cabinet meetings highlights ongoing tensions within the Israeli government amid the Gaza conflict. It also reveals deep divisions within the government regarding its approach to dealing with Hamas and the Palestinian population. Moreover, the differing opinions among Israeli ministers regarding Eliyahu's fate also underscore Netanyahu's challenges in managing his ruling coalition.

Israel-Hamas war in numbers

In Hamas's surprise October 7 attack on Israel, at least 1,400 people lost their lives. The outfit also took 240 Israelis hostages, of which five were released. More than 9,700 people, including 4,000 children, have died in Gaza in Israel's retaliatory strikes, per the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry there.Over 2.3 million people have fled their homes in Gaza so far, while thousands remain in shelters and hospitals.

Gaza Strip cut in 2, ready to attack north: Israel

Meanwhile, Israel's military has said it cut the Gaza Strip into two pieces and is ready to attack northern Gaza at any moment. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, "Troops reached the coastline and are holding it," adding that they were carrying out widespread attacks targeting Palestinian terror outfit Hamas's infrastructure. Despite international calls, Netanyahu has vetoed calls for a ceasefire until Hamas releases all the hostages.