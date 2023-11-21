Israel recalls ambassador ahead of South African vote on embassy

By Riya Baibhawi 10:42 pm Nov 21, 202310:42 pm

Israel-South Africa relations have soured in recent times

Israel has summoned its ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, "for consultations" in Jerusalem as South Africa's Parliament is set to vote on the closure of the Israeli embassy in Pretoria. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused Israel of perpetrating war crimes and genocide in Hamas-controlled Gaza, where over 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes. "Following the latest South African statements, the Ambassador of Israel to Pretoria has been recalled...for consultations," Israel's Foreign Ministry stated.

Why does this story matter?

Led by President Ramaphosa, South Africa has been an advocate of the Palestinian cause. The country's ruling African National Congress (ANC) often links the Palestinian issue to its own struggle against apartheid. Meanwhile, more than 13,300 civilians have died in Gaza in Israel's strikes, per the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry there. The ongoing conflict in Gaza was triggered after at least 1,200 Israeli residents were killed by the Palestinian terror group Hamas in its surprise October 7 attack.

South African Parliament to vote on closing Israeli embassy

The South African Parliament is gearing up to vote on a motion to close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and sever all ties with Israel until a ceasefire is established in Gaza. The proposal, put forth by the leftist opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters, is supported by the ruling ANC and other smaller parties as well. This comes after South Africa referred to Israel's actions in Gaza as "genocide" and requested an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Calls for arrest warrant against Israeli PM

As the war in Gaza continues, South Africa's cabinet has also urged the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Given that much of the global community is witnessing the commission of these crimes in real-time, including statements of genocidal intent by many Israeli leaders, we expect that warrants of arrest for these leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," said Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the minister in the Presidency of South Africa.

BRICS virtual meeting on Israel-Hamas conflict

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war was also a topic of discussion during a virtual meeting of BRICS nations on Tuesday. The intergovernmental organization was established by Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2009, with South Africa joining in 2010. The attendees included Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

South Africa recalls all diplomats from Israel

Back on November 6, South Africa recalled all its diplomats from Israel as the Gaza conflict completed a month. Foreign Minister Naledi Pando said the move signaled the country's concern over the situation and the killing of children and innocent civilians in Gaza. She opined Israel's response has become "a collective punishment," and thus, the diplomatic recall was necessary. "We are...extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territories," Pando said.