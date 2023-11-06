South Africa recalls diplomats from Israel amid Gaza conflict

South Africa recalls diplomats from Israel amid Gaza conflict

By Riya Baibhawi 11:47 pm Nov 06, 202311:47 pm

Over 9,700 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict

South Africa on Monday announced it was recalling all its diplomats from Tel Aviv as the Israel-Hamas war completed a month. Foreign Minister Naledi Pando said the move signaled their concern over the situation and the killing of children and innocent civilians. She also opined Israel's response has become "a collective punishment," and thus, the diplomatic recall was necessary. "We are...extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territories," Pando said.

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas is the deadliest among the five wars between them since the latter seized control of Gaza in 2007. As the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) continue their offensive in Hamas-controlled Gaza, many countries have taken diplomatic action. Turkey, Bolivia, Honduras, Colombia, Chile, Jordan, and Bahrain have recalled their ambassadors from Israel. Notably, South Africa earlier threatened action against Israel's ambassador over his recent remarks on its stance without revealing details.

Israel-Hamas war in numbers

In Hamas's surprise October 7 attack on Israel, at least 1,400 people lost their lives. The outfit also took 240 Israelis hostages, of which five have been released. More than 9,700 people, including 4,000 children, have died in Gaza in Israel's retaliatory strikes, per the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry there. Over 2.3 million people have fled their homes in Gaza so far, while thousands remain in shelters and hospitals.

South Africa's stance on Israel-Hamas war

South Africa—led by President Cyril Ramaphosa—has been a supporter of the Palestinian cause. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) often links the Palestinian cause to its own struggle against apartheid. Although Islam is a minority religion in South Africa, the country has seen massive demonstrations against Israel's alleged "genocide." Recently, hundreds of people marched in Cape Town, calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Notably, the Israeli administration has rejected any ceasefire until Hamas releases all Israeli hostages.

Watch: South Africa recalls diplomats from Israel

Implications and next steps for South Africa

South Africa's decision to recall diplomats from Israel indicates its concern for innocent civilians trapped between the warring sides. The country has long supported the Palestinian cause and hopes its latest move would contribute to efforts for a "comprehensive cessation" of hostilities, reported AFP. The recalled diplomats will now brief the government on the current situation of the conflict, following which it will decide if it can help or whether a continued relationship with Israel can be sustained.