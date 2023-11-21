Biden says Israel-Hamas truce deal close, IDF surrounds Indonesian Hospital

By Prateek Talukdar 10:35 am Nov 21, 202310:35 am

The deal for a truce between Israel and Hamas is getting closer, Biden said

The deal for a truce between Israel and Hamas amid the ongoing war in Gaza is "closer," United States President Joe Biden and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh have said. This came as 700 people remain trapped in northern Gaza's Indonesian Hospital surrounded by Israeli tanks. The World Health Organization (WHO) said 12 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack there. Meanwhile, relatives of hostages urged Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against pushing for capital punishment of detained Palestinian militants.

Why does this story matter?

The Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7 after the Palestinian terror group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages. Since then, Israel's retaliatory strikes have killed over 13,300, including around 5,600 children and 3,550 women, in Hamas-controlled Gaza. Qatar is mediating talks for a proposed three-day ceasefire in exchange for 50 hostages' release. US and Israeli officials earlier refuted claims of a ceasefire being finalized for the release of hostages held by Hamas but indicated progress.

Hostage families confront Ben-Gvir over capital punishment

Ben-Gvir, known for his far-right politics, has reportedly been pushing for a bill to facilitate the death penalty for captured Palestinian militants. Family members of the hostages held by Hamas are urging Israeli legislators to refrain from escalating tensions until the hostages are freed. They fear that even discussing executions can have catastrophic consequences. Separately, Israeli attacks reportedly killed at least 17 Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and three in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

EU's top diplomat pushes for Palestinian state

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Israeli offensive as an "unparalleled" slaughter of civilians in Gaza. He said health workers and civilians should never be exposed to such horror. Moreover, the European Union (EU)'s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the creation of a Palestinian state was the best guarantee for Israeli security. Borrell said the Palestinian Authority should have Gaza's control after the current conflict ends. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently rejected a similar proposal by Biden.

28 premature babies evacuated to Egypt

On Monday, a group of 28 premature infants evacuated from the al-Shifa Hospital were transported to Egypt for urgent medical care. It is Gaza's largest medical facility, which Israel took over, claiming it housed Hamas headquarters. Several others died in the hospital after the incubators failed due to the collapse of medical services amid Israel's military attack on Gaza City. Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry called Israel's recent claims of finding a "Hamas tunnel" at the al-Shifa Hospital a "pure lie."