New speed limits on 2 Noida expressways amid winter fog

1/5

India 3 min read

New speed limits on 2 Noida expressways amid winter fog

By Riya Baibhawi 11:19 pm Dec 12, 202311:19 pm

Every year, thousands of people are killed in accidents

In a precautionary move against road accidents caused by winter fog, the Noida Police has set new, lowered speed limits on two major expressways. Starting Friday (December 15), light vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will have a speed limit of 75km/h, while heavy vehicles will be limited to 50km/h for two months. Similarly, the Yamuna Expressway will have a speed limit of 75km/h for light vehicles and 60km/h for heavy vehicles.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Every year, thousands of people are killed in accidents caused due to low visibility in winter, especially in North India. Officials revealed that nearly 1,000 road accidents have so far occurred this year in Noida and Greater Noida, causing nearly 400 fatalities. Notably, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is a six-lane expressway that connects Delhi's satellite city, Noida, and the newer suburb, Greater Noida, in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway— also a six-lane expressway—connects Greater Noida and Agra in UP.

3/5

Speed limit reductions and traffic helpline

Per the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, the move to reduce speed limits until February 15, 2024, aims to prevent accidents and crashes caused by low visibility on roads. The police explained, "In order to prevent and reduce road accidents due to reduced visibility on the roads during the winter season, the speed limit of vehicles plying on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been decreased." Furthermore, they said people can call the traffic helpline 9971009001 if they need assistance.

4/5

Penalties for violating speed limits, road accident statistics

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav warned that breaking road safety rules will result in legal action through challans (notices). He said a fine of Rs. 2,000 would be slapped against those found violating speed limit norms. Moreover, driving licenses of those receiving more than three challans might be suspended, and repeated offenses could lead to cancellation of their vehicle registrations, added Yadav. Over 14 lakh challans have been issued against offenders this year—more than double of 2022.

5/5

Maximum speed limit in normal conditions and past mishaps

In normal conditions, the maximum speed limit on both highways is 100kmph for lightweight vehicles and 80kmph for heavy-weight vehicles. To recall, just last month, low visibility due to dense fog reportedly caused several vehicles to collide and pile up on the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway in Khanna. At least one person was killed while scores of others suffered injuries, reported The Times of India. As per the police, nearly two dozen vehicles piled up on the highway.