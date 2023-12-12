New Air India uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra revealed!

By Ramya Patelkhana 09:24 pm Dec 12, 202309:24 pm

Manish Malhotra has designed the new uniforms for Air india crew and pilots

Air India on Tuesday unveiled its new uniforms for pilots and cabin crew conceived by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The outfits, featuring iconic Indian colors like red, aubergine, and gold, are an "ode to Air India's rich history and a promise of a bright future," said the airline. Undergoing changes for the first time in six decades, the uniforms will reportedly be introduced with the launch of Air India's first Airbus A350, due for delivery this month.

Trendy ombre sarees for female crew, bandhgalas for men

Female cabin crew's revamped uniforms feature stylish ombre sarees with jharokha patterns and a pin with Air India's new logo, the Vista. Senior crew members will wear aubergine-to-burgundy sarees with matching blazers/blouses, while juniors will sport rich red-to-purple sarees with red blazers/blouses. For better comfort and flexibility, the airline will allow female crew members to wear pants with their sarees—creating a unique neo-traditional saree pantsuit. Interestingly, male crew members will wear iconic bandhgalas in black or red with golden buttons.

Classic black suits for cockpit crew

Meanwhile, for the cockpit crew, Malhotra created classic black double-breasted suits adorned with elegant Vista-imprinted buttons, symbolizing the airline's new identity. On being given the opportunity to design the new uniforms, Malhotra said he was honored. "It is a privilege...to contribute to the national flag-bearer and showcase the elegance and charm of Indian fashion. My aim was to create uniforms that capture the essence of India's diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look," he said.

Footwear and accessories curated by designer

In addition to uniforms, Malhotra has also designed footwear and accessories for the airline's staff. Female cabin crew will wear dual-toned black-and-burgundy block heels, while their male counterparts will don black-colored brogues. The uniforms also include pearl earrings and sling bags for the female cabin crew. Moreover, Malhotra has designed outfits for Air India's ground staff, engineers, and security personnel as well, which are yet to be revealed.

Air India's pursuit of setting new benchmarks in aviation

Lauding Malhotra's innovative ensembles for their employees, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said they perfectly captured "the essence of our new identity, service principles, and our pursuit of setting new benchmarks in global aviation." Reportedly, the airline plans to roll out the new uniforms for its employees by the end of 2023. This transformation is part of Air India's ongoing modernization, which includes a bold revamp plan and an order for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus.