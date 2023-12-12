UN prepares for Gaza ceasefire vote as Israel bombing continues

1/7

World 3 min read

UN prepares for Gaza ceasefire vote as Israel bombing continues

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:57 pm Dec 12, 202312:57 pm

Israel has continued bombing Gaza amid the UNGA's preparations for ceasefire resolution vote

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is reportedly gearing up to vote on an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza. Israel continued bombing Hamas-controlled Gaza on Tuesday, claiming that its operation has put the outfit on the "verge of dissolution." Meanwhile, the international aid groups said most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced and are struggling to find shelter or food amid the deteriorating situation.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza began on October 7, when the Palestinian terrorist group killed over 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped around 240 people during cross-border attacks on the Jewish nation. In response, Israel launched multi-pronged military operations in Gaza, killing over 18,200 Palestinians so far. The protracted battle between Israel and Hamas has also resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

3/7

Displaced people face hunger, cold, bombing

Officials of the UN reportedly claimed that 1.9 million of Gaza's population are displaced, with the UN World Food Programme saying half of its population was starving. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine echoed similar concerns, saying, "Hunger stalks everyone." On the other hand, Gazans said that, amid Israeli bombardments, people were forced to flee repeatedly and dying of hunger and cold. Meanwhile, health officials reported at least 15 fresh killings in separate Israeli strikes in Gaza.

4/7

Hamas on verge of dissolution: Israel defense minister

On Tuesday, Hamas claimed Israel conducted deadly strikes in southern Gaza. Per AFP, Israeli airstrikes on Monday targeted Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis and Rafah, a city on the border with Egypt. Tens of thousands of civilians have been seeking shelter in these cities as Israel initially attacked the northern strip. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed late Monday, "Hamas is on the verge of dissolution—the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] is taking over its last strongholds."

5/7

UNGA vote expected after US vetoed UNSC resolution

Amid the humanitarian crisis, the UNGA is reportedly set to vote on the ceasefire resolution on Tuesday (local time). It follows the United States (US) vetoing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution for a ceasefire last Friday. Since then, hundreds more civilians have died in Israel's attacks on Gaza. The 193-member UNGA is, however, expected to pass a draft resolution similar to the blocked UNSC resolution. Though not legally binding, UNGA resolutions hold political significance and represent global opinions.

6/7

US support for Israel under scrutiny

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has faced harsh criticism for supporting Israel's response to the October 7 attacks. Also, the US reportedly sold about 14,000 tank shells to Israel without congressional review. However, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Israel must adhere to the laws of war regarding the use of American weapons. Separately, the White House expressed concern over reports of Israel using US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in southern Lebanon in October and is seeking more information.

7/7

Israel implements new aid screening system

Amid the bombing and subsequent crisis, Israel claimed it would boost aid with shipment screening at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, but without opening it. Most trucks entered Gaza through this crossing before the war. Inspections would start under a new agreement between Israel, Egypt, and the US. Nitzana crossing will also be used for screening. To recall, Israel reportedly extended its ground offensive to southern Gaza—where Palestinians have sought refuge from war—after a week-long ceasefire ended on November 30.