Palestinians don't support Hamas: Ex-Hamas minster amid war with Israel

1/6

World 3 min read

Palestinians don't support Hamas: Ex-Hamas minster amid war with Israel

By Riya Baibhawi 10:42 pm Dec 11, 202310:42 pm

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, triggering the ongoing Gaza conflict

As the conflict in Gaza turns into a macabre scene, a former minister of Hamas has said ordinary people in Palestine do not support the terror organization. Yousef al-Mansi, who previously served as Hamas's communications minister, accused the group's leader, Yahya Sinwar, and his followers of instigating the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. A video released by Israeli security agency Shin Bet showed al-Mansi—who earlier surrendered to the Israeli military—criticizing the "madmen" behind Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing conflict has led to nearly 18,000 casualties in Hamas-controlled Gaz, primarily women and children, and extensive infrastructure damage. In its October 7 attacks on Israel, Hamas killed 1,200 and captured over 240 hostages. During his interrogation, al-Mansi noted that while orchestrating these attacks, Hamas was even aware that its operation violated Islamic principles, which prohibit killing women, children, and the elderly. "This is heresy, madness. What they did is unacceptable according to logic, religion, or intellect," he said.

3/6

Hamas set Gaza back 200 years: al-Mansi

Al-Mansi said that Sinwar—labeled a "walking dead man" by Israel—had "delusions of grandeur." Slamming Hamas, he said, "This is a group of madmen that Sinwar leads. They destroyed the Gaza Strip. Set it back 200 years." Furthermore, he claimed civilians in the Gaza Strip also accuse Hamas of destroying them. "I have not seen anyone in the Gaza Strip who supports Sinwar... There are people who, day and night, pray that God will free us from him," al-Mansi remarked.

4/6

Who is Hamas leader Sinwar

Sinwar is a Palestinian politician currently serving as Hamas's leader in Gaza. He is considered the mastermind of the October 7 attacks. Born in 1962 in a refugee camp in Khan Younis, he has been a member of Hamas's politburo since 2017. Per the European Council of Foreign Relations, Sinwar has spent around 24 years of his life in Israeli jails and was one of the Palestinian prisoners exchanged in return for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011.

5/6

Watch: Al-Mansi talks about Israel-Palestine war

6/6

Do not die for Sinwar: PM Netanyahu

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged more Hamas members to surrender and stop fighting for Sinwar. He declared, "I say to the Hamas terrorists - It's over. Don't die for Sinwar. Surrender now." Last week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) surrounded Sinwar's residence in Khan Younis, but he managed to escape. It is reportedly believed that, at present, he is hiding somewhere in the group's 300-meter-long underground tunnel system.