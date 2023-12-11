Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, Republicans amid funding crisis

By Riya Baibhawi Dec 11, 2023

Biden to host Zelenskyy at the White House

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict approaches its second anniversary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will reportedly meet his American counterpart, Joe Biden, on Tuesday. His visit—which will also include meeting Republicans—aims to address the urgent funding requirement for war-torn Ukraine. Joint projects for weapons production, air defense systems, and coordination of efforts between the two countries reportedly top the agenda. Meanwhile, the Kremlin recently announced that people from four occupied Ukrainian regions will be able to vote in Russia's upcoming Presidential elections.

Why does this story matter?

In a setback for the Biden administration, Republican senators blocked a $106 billion emergency aid, mainly for Ukraine (around $61 billion) and Israel, last week. The aid package was denied due to the exclusion of immigration reforms that Republicans demanded as part of the package. However, the Biden administration argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin could potentially attack a NATO nation if victorious in Ukraine. The White House also reiterated the importance of America's continued support for the war-torn country.

Skepticism among Republicans regarding blank check for Ukraine

Republican senator JD Vance, a close aide of ex-United States (US) President Donald Trump, questioned the need for an additional $61 billion, claiming $100 billion has already been spent on Ukraine. "You need to articulate what the ambition is. What is $61 billion going to accomplish that $100 billion hasn't?" he said. Vance argued that it is in America's best interest to accept that Ukraine will have to cede some territory to Russia and bring the war to a close.

US's stopgap $175 million aid package for Ukraine

Last week, the US State Department separately announced a stopgap $175 million, part of new military aid, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), shells, missiles, and ammunition. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has emphasized the clear choice between "helping Ukraine sustain" its achievements or not providing succor, which would only benefit Moscow. He underscored that it could be among the last security assistance packages they could provide to Ukraine unless the contested $61 billion aid is cleared.

Ukraine's funding expected to run out within weeks

These developments come as Ukraine's war funding is expected to run out within weeks as Russian troops intensify their attack. It has been 656 days since Russia began its endeavor to invade Ukraine, but reportedly, there hasn't been much shift on the frontlines. Earlier this month, Putin signed a decree ordering to boost the Russian forces by 15%, AFP reported. On Sunday, Zelenskyy dialed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in his last-ditch attempt to garner the European Union (EU)'s support.