Hamas 'underestimated' our retaliation: Israeli defense minister

By Snehadri Sarkar 08:31 pm Dec 11, 202308:31 pm

Israel's defense minister says 'fighting to defend our values'

While Israel continues its military aggression in Gaza, the Jewish nation's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said Hamas "underestimated" their retaliation to its unprecedented October 7 attack. Speaking to Daily Mail, Gallant stated, "It's hard to bring democracies to fight wars, but once we are in one, we are much stronger because we are fighting to defend our values." This came as Israel continued to advance into the south of the conflict-hit, Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing war in Gaza was triggered on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed around 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on the Jewish nation. Israel responded by launching multi-pronged military attacks in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 17,700 Palestinians so far. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has also triggered a massive humanitarian crisis in the strip.

Hamas propaganda influencing universities, protests: Gallant

Furthermore, the Israeli defense minister also alleged that humanitarian aid raised by pro-Palestinian activists is being used by global "terrorist networks." "Hamas propaganda is influencing universities and protests, and money is being poured in, which is activating terror networks around the world," claimed Gallant. He also added that the Palestinian terrorist group represents a "medieval phenomenon."

IDF confirms killing top Hamas commander

Separately, on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed it eliminated Hamas's Shejaiya Battalion Commander Emad Krikae in Gaza. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the IDF said that Krikae took over the role after the Israeli military eliminated the previous commander of the battalion. "Previously, he was deputy commander of Hamas's Shejaiya Battalion and responsible for anti-tank missile training in the Gaza City Brigade," it added.

UN chief's recent appeals for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Earlier on Sunday, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated he won't give up on his appeals for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. His remarks came while addressing the Doha Forum conference after the United States (US) vetoed a ceasefire resolution in the UN Security Council (UNSC) last week. "I urged the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe, and I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared," he added.