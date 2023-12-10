Won't give up: Guterres appeals for Gaza ceasefire in Doha

Won't give up: Guterres appeals for Gaza ceasefire in Doha

Dec 10, 2023

UN chief says he will not give up on appeals for ceasefire in Gaza

Addressing the Doha Forum conference, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday stated he would not give up on his appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. This came after a ceasefire resolution in the UN Security Council was vetoed by the United States (US). "I urged the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe, and I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared," said Guterres.

Why does this story matter?

Guterres's comments at the Doha Forum came after the United States on Friday vetoed a proposed UNSC demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Hamas-controlled Gaza. The conflict was triggered on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group took 240 hostages and killed around 1,200 Israelis during its cross-border attacks on the Jewish nation. Israel launched a multi-pronged military attack in Hamas-controlled Gaza, killing over 17,700 Palestinians so far.

Here's what Guterres said on Gaza ceasefire

In Doha, the UN chief also commented on Washington's decision to veto the UNSC resolution seeking an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in war-torn Gaza. Expressing his regret over its failure to pass the resolution for a truce, Guterres asserted, "The Security Council failed to do it, but that does not make it less necessary." "I will not give up," added the head of the intergovernmental organization.

Divorced from reality: US on UNSC resolution

Last week, the said resolution was backed by almost all UNSC members and several other nations. The vote in the 15-member group was 13-1, while the United Kingdom (UK) decided to abstain. However, vetoing the Gaza ceasefire resolution, US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood criticized the council and stated that the proposal was "divorced from reality." After the vote, he bashed the UNSC for failing to condemn Hamas attacks on Israel.

Qatari PM's recent comments on Israel's Gaza aggression

Meanwhile, as per Reuters, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani asserted that Doha will continue to pressurize Israel and Hamas for a truce despite "narrowing" chances. Notably, Qatar has been leading negotiations between the Jewish nation and the Palestinian terrorist group. Moreover, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) head Philippe Lazzarini opined the dehumanization of Palestinians allowed the international community to tolerate Israel's attacks on Gaza.