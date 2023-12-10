Israel advances into southern Gaza amid 'apocalyptic' humanitarian crisis

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:52 pm Dec 10, 2023

Aid groups have raised fresh alarm in Gaza as Israeli forces advance south

International aid organizations have warned that civilians in conflict-hit Gaza were facing an "apocalyptic" humanitarian crisis even as Israeli forces advanced into the strip's southern region where thousands of Palestinians have taken shelter, AFP reported. Civilians who have sought refuge in southern Gaza from bombings and intense combat between Israel and Hamas fighters are now reportedly at risk of disease and starvation. Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry claimed that over 17,700 people have been killed in the two-month war with Israel.

Why does this story matter?

Israel resumed fighting against Hamas on December 1 after a week-long ceasefire. The conflict erupted after the Palestinian terror group killed 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostages in a surprise cross-border attack on Israel on October 7. In response, Israel launched retaliatory attacks in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. A ceasefire reportedly brokered by Egypt and Qatar was in effect from November 24 to 30 and resulted in the release of 105 hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Gaza situation apocalyptic: Oxfam representative

Bushra Khalidi from Oxfam said the Gaza situation is "not just a catastrophe, it's apocalyptic," per AFP. This came as Hamas claimed that Israel launched a series of "violent raids" in the southern cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah. Reportedly, in the last 24 hours, 71 bodies arrived at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, while 62 bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. An AFP correspondent reported strikes in southern Gaza early o Sunday.

Impact on children and UNICEF's concerns

UNICEF has also raised concerns about children not having any safe places and being dragged further south into congested regions without necessities. They are at an increased risk of respiratory infections and waterborne disorders. "The restrictions and challenges being placed on the delivery of lifesaving aid going into and across the Gaza Strip are another death sentence for children," said UNICEF Regional Director Adele Khodr. Nearly one million children had been forcibly displaced due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, UNICEF claimed.

Civilians displaced taking shelter in hospitals

Nearly 1.9 million residents have reportedly been displaced in Gaza, which had a population of 2.4 million before the conflict. With limited safe places, people throughout the Gaza Strip reportedly took shelter in hospitals on Saturday. In northern Gaza City, thousands found refuge in the partially destroyed and non-operational al-Shifa Hospital, which was targeted by an Israeli raid last month. Suheil Abu Dalfa, a civilian from Shejaiya, expressed uncertainty about whether the hospital would be attacked again, per AFP.

World Food Program deputy director posts about crisis on X

Israeli army chief's statement and regional tensions

Meanwhile, Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi has asked the forces to "press harder" in their drive against Hamas, noting that more terrorists were either being killed, injured, or surrendering. Separately, violence has also escalated in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting three fatalities on Saturday. Moreover, Iran, which supports Hamas, warned of an "uncontrollable explosion in the situation of the region" after the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) ceasefire resolution.