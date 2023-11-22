Dr. Reddy's, Glenmark, Zydus recall tainted medicines in the US

01:58 pm Nov 22, 2023

The recall has been classified as Class II

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has announced that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus, and Glenmark Pharma are recalling products in the US due to manufacturing issues. These recalls, classified as Class II, involve Montelukast sodium tablets, Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension, Ranolazine Extended-Release tablets, and Oxybutynin Chloride extended-release tablets. Class II recalls indicate temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or a remote probability of serious adverse health consequences.

Dr. Reddy's recall began on October 13

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, based in Princeton, has recalled 1,656 bottles of Montelukast sodium tablets, which are used to prevent asthma symptoms in adults. The recall was initiated on October 13 after a foreign tablet was discovered in a bottle of Montelukast, identified as metoprolol 25mg. The firm is recalling the affected lot due to "the presence of foreign tablets and capsules."

Dr Reddy's has brought back Montelukast sodium tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, based in Mahwah, is bringing back 5,856 bottles of Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension and 16,944 bottles of Ranolazine Extended-Release tablets. Deferasirox is used for the treatment of hemochromatosis or iron overload in the blood, while Ranolazine is used to treat chronic chest pain. The USFDA stated that both products are being recalled due to "failed dissolution specifications." The Class II recalls were initiated on October 20 and October 23, respectively.

Glenmark recalls Deferasirox and Ranolazine tablets

Zydus Pharmaceuticals has recalled a certain number of Oxybutynin Chloride extended-release tablets of different strengths due to "failed dissolution specifications-out-of-specification test results." The affected lot was made by Cadila Healthcare Ltd in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The firm began the recall on October 19. Oxybutynin Chloride tablets are used to treat symptoms of overactive bladder, such as frequent or urgent urination and incontinence.