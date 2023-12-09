US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:52 am Dec 09, 202310:52 am

US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

The United States (US) vetoed a United Nations (UN) resolution on Friday (local time) in New York that demanded a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza immediately. The UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution was backed by almost all other members and several other countries. The vote in the 15-member group was 13-1, with the United Kingdom (UK) abstaining. Meanwhile, Washington's lone stand also reflected a growing fracture between America and some of its closest allies over the war between Israel and Hamas.

Why does this story matter?

During its October 7 surprise cross-border attacks on Israel, Hamas killed around 1,200 Israelis and took about 240 hostages. In response, the Jewish nation began its military aggression in Hamas-controlled Gaza to eliminate the Palestinian terrorist group, triggering the ongoing conflict. According to Gaza's Hamas-controlled Health Ministry, Israel's military action has killed over 17,400 people in the strip and injured more than 46,000 so far.

Resolution divorced from reality: US

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood criticized the UNSC and said the resolution on the Gaza conflict was "divorced from reality" and "would have not moved the needle forward on the ground." Furthermore, he also suggested that halting military action would let the Palestinian terrorist group continue to rule Gaza and "only plant the seeds for the next war." After the vote, Wood also slammed the council for failing to condemn the Hamas attacks on Israel.

UN chief involves Article 99 on Gaza conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked the UN Charter's Article 99 to convene an emergency UNSC meeting demanding an immediate ceasefire. Also calling for the release of hostages, Guterres said, "The brutality perpetrated by Hamas can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people." He noted over 60% of Gaza's housing has been damaged or destroyed, with 85% of its population forced to flee. Notably, the United Arab Emirates moved the ceasefire resolution based on Guterres's letter under Article 99.

Read Guterres's full statement on Israel-Hamas war here

All you need to know about Article 99

Article 99 of the UN Charter grants the secretary-general the right to "bring to the attention" of the Security Council any issue that, in their opinion, could endanger the "maintenance of international peace and security." As per a 1945 report of the UN's Preparatory Commission, the responsibility of Article 99 conferred upon the secretary-general needs "the exercise of the highest qualities of political judgment, integrity, and tact."