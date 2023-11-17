Modi influences countries to resolve conflict: Goyal after Biden-Jinping meet

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:18 pm Nov 17, 202301:18 pm

Piyush Goyal said that countries were influenced by PM Narendra Modi's call for diplomacy and dialogue

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said nations worldwide were heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for dialogue in resolving conflicts. During a press conference after meeting United States President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, a journalist asked him to comment on Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting. Goyal refused to comment but asserted that PM Modi's persistent advocacy for diplomatic engagement and dialogue was being adopted by countries around the world.

Why does this story matter?

The APEC Summit, hosted in San Francisco, US, has drawn attention as Biden and Jinping met on its sidelines. Goyal is attending the meeting as an observer since India is not part of the bloc. Formed in 1989, the APEC has grown to 21 members. India attempted to join APEC in 1991 but was met with opposition from some members. They expressed concerns about its "protectionist instincts" and history of economic reform.

PM Modi's 'dialogue' call influenced countries to end conflicts: Goyal

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of APEC, Goyal said, "I would not like to comment on any engagement or discussions that the US and China had but I can surely see that all the countries of the world are deeply influenced by PM Modi's call to action." He claimed PM Modi's "dialogue and diplomacy" call influenced many countries to end conflicts. Goyal is representing India in APEC's Informal Dialogue of Leaders on Sustainability, Climate, and Just Energy Transitions.

Goyal says Biden acknowledged India's concern on environmental degradation

Goyal also took to X to express happiness at meeting Biden at the APEC Summit. "It was an honor meeting @POTUS at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) welcome reception yesterday," he wrote. Later, Goyal told ANI that Biden conveyed his greetings to PM Modi and acknowledged that the countries that were not responsible for creating the environmental degradation in the first place were the countries that were impacted the most.

Biden-Jinping talks on sidelines of APEC meet

Biden and Jinping met in San Francisco on Wednesday for the first time since their summit in Bali, Indonesia, last year. Biden termed the bilateral talks "constructive and productive" and assured that they would "keep the lines of communication open." Jinping assured support on crucial matters, including reducing the production of fentanyl, a lethal ingredient in drugs sold in the US. They also agreed to tackle climate change ahead of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

Biden still considers Jinping 'dictator'

Although both the leaders engaged in "productive" discussions, Biden still labeled Jinping a "dictator." When questioned at a press conference if his opinion on Jinping had shifted, he replied, "Well look he is, I mean he's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who's running a country, a Communist country, that's based on a form of government totally different than ours." "Anyway, we made progress," he added, referring to the meeting, which lasted for four hours.