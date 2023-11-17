J&K: 5 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:05 pm Nov 17, 2023

Five LeT terrorists were killed in a encounter in J&K's Kulgam district

At least five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, India Today reported. The gunfight between Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and security forces started on Thursday in Damhal Hanji Pora village, per the Kashmir Zone Police. This comes a month after two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in a similar encounter in Kulgam.

