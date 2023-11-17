J&K: 5 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam
Nov 17, 2023
At least five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, India Today reported. The gunfight between Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and security forces started on Thursday in Damhal Hanji Pora village, per the Kashmir Zone Police. This comes a month after two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in a similar encounter in Kulgam.
