2 terrorists killed in Balakote but no surgical strike: Government

India

2 terrorists killed in Balakote but no surgical strike: Government

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 22, 2023 | 12:10 pm 2 min read

Defence Ministry on Tuesday refuted reports of a surgical strike on Pakistan.

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday refuted reports of a surgical strike on Pakistan. It, however, stated that the Indian Army thwarted a terrorist infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir's Balakote Sector. It confirmed that two terrorists trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to enter India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were killed after a gunfight in Balakote Sector's Hamirpur area in Poonch district on Monday morning.

Why does this story matter?

Several media reports on Monday claimed that Indian troops crossed the LoC and entered 2.5km into PoK, killing seven to eight terrorists in a surgical strike, along with destroying their four launching pads. Notably, in September 2016, India conducted a surgical strike against terror launchpads in PoK in retaliation to a terror attack on an Indian Army camp at Uri that killed 19 soldiers. The Indian Army said it destroyed seven terror launchpads across the LoC.

Injured terrorists fled across LoC but succumbed later: Ministry

The Defence Ministry added that multiple intelligence agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police indicated the presence of terrorists waiting to cross the LoC from PoK. Following this, the Army's surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert, and the troops planned multiple ambushes at suitable locations. As the terrorists reached the ambush sites, they were attacked, forcing them to flee. Both terrorists were injured in the firing, but they managed to return across the LoC and succumbed later, it said.

Heightened surveillance uncovers terrorist weapons

The encounter broke out late Sunday. After the gunfight, the anti-terror operation was suspended. Later, a combing operation was carried out, and drones were used for surveillance of the encounter site. An AK-47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades, and medicinal supplies from Pakistan were recovered. Blood trails were also found during searches, leading toward the LoC. The terrorists allegedly planned to infiltrate India by taking advantage of the darkness, dense fog, and uneven terrain.

Share this timeline