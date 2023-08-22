IMD predicts second 'break monsoon' phase, hills on high alert

High alert in hills following northward shifting of monsoon trough

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a second phase of "break monsoon" for several parts of India this week, attributing the weather phenomenon to the El Nino episode. The monsoon trough is expected to shift northward, resulting in subdued rainfall in Northwest and Peninsular India, it said. In contrast, heavy rainfall is anticipated in the Himalayan foothills, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and north Bihar, as well as parts of Northeast India—prompting a high alert in these areas.

Uttarakhand prepare for fresh monsoon rains, SDRF teams on standby

To tackle the fresh monsoon in Uttarakhand, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is reportedly on standby. Some personnel have been deployed in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas for quick rescue and relief. At least 560 personnel have been put on alert at 42 locations across the state, said SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra. "We remain ready with the raft, deep diving equipment, sonar system, drones, thermal imaging cameras, and other advanced types of equipment to deal with any situation," he said.

Himachal Pradesh rescue teams also prepared

In Himachal Pradesh, all relevant departments and officials have also been put on high alert, with rescue teams prepared to move swiftly to affected areas. The Director of Himachal Pradesh SDRF, DC Rana, said all concerned departments and officials had been asked to stay prepared for any eventuality. "Rescue teams are prepared to move swiftly to flood and landslide-prone areas. Men and machinery have been put in place to restore the roads in case of blockades," he added.

Know about 'monsoon trough'

Scientifically, the monsoon trough is defined as an elongated low-pressure area extending from a "heat low" over Pakistan to the head of the Bay of Bengal region. A "heat low" is low pressure over the oceans. This is one of the semi-permanent features of monsoon circulation, per the IMD. The dry spell for most parts of the country could start as early as Tuesday, per experts, and last until the end of the month.

El Nino's role in weakening Indian monsoon

El Nino is characterized by the unusual warming of waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific, which is associated with warmer summers and weaker monsoon rains in India. During El Nino conditions, high sea surface temperatures over the east Pacific lead to increased convection and clouding over South America. However, this does not occur over the western Pacific and other regions, resulting in a failure of the Indian summer monsoon.

Atmospheric dynamics link El Nino to monsoon

Weather experts believe that El Nino is primarily responsible for the current weather phenomenon. The impact of El Nino on the atmosphere has become more apparent, with its influence felt over India only in August. While the monsoon trough's northward positioning can be attributed to various factors, including sinking motion or suppressed atmospheric conditions over central India and atmospheric dynamics associated with El Nino.

