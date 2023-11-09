J&K: Terrorist killed in Shopian, Pakistani firing kills BSF personnel

By Prateek Talukdar 11:53 am Nov 09, 202311:53 am

A terrorist of the Resistance Front was eliminated during a clash with security forces in Shopian district

A terrorist of the proscribed outfit, the Resistance Front (TRF), was eliminated during a clash with security forces in the Kantohalan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the early hours of Thursday. Meanwhile, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel succumbed to injuries after an unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers at the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district. The firing marks the third ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers within 24 days.

Why does this story matter?

TRF is reportedly an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In September, a weeklong encounter took place between security forces and TRF terrorists in the Gadol forests of Anantnag district. The encounter resulted in the deaths of four security personnel and LeT commander Uzair Khan. Meanwhile, the recent ceasefire violation marks the sixth overall breach since both sides agreed to a ceasefire on February 25, 2021. On October 29, the BSF lodged a protest with Pakistani Rangers over the ceasefire violations.

Slain terrorist identified, arms, ammunition recovered

The deceased terrorist, reportedly identified as Myser Ahmad Dar, had recently joined TRF from Shopian. Acting on intelligence regarding militant activity, security forces initiated a search and cordon operation in the Kathohalan area. While the forces were conducting the exercise, the militants fired upon them, leading to an encounter. Dar was killed in retaliatory fire, officials said. Arms, ammunition, and some other incriminating material were retrieved from the slain terrorist.

Kashmir Police attaches arrested JeM terrorist's shop

In addition to the Shopian incident, the Kashmir Police seized a store owned by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Umar Amin in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Amin is currently detained for his role in the targeted assassination of circus worker Deepak Kumar in May this year. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are offering a reward of Rs. 10 lakh each for information on three recent targeted attacks by militants, which led to the deaths of a police officer and a non-local laborer.

Pakistani Rangers kill BSF personnel

The wounded BSF personnel was initially taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the GMC Hospital, where he died. The gunfire began around midnight and intensified into heavy shelling, instilling fear among local residents. The BSF said it gave a befitting response to the unprovoked firing. On October 28, heavy firing and shelling from Pakistan left two BSF soldiers and a woman injured, while on October 17, Pakistani Rangers opened unprovoked fire, injuring two BSF personnel.