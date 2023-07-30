India's Anju converts to Islam, receives gifts from Pakistani businessman

India's Anju converts to Islam, receives gifts from Pakistani businessman

July 30, 2023

India's Anju receives land, job from Pak businessman for converting to Islam

A married woman from India named Anju, who recently traveled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook lover Nasrullah, has reportedly gotten married to the latter and left her Indian husband in Rajasthan's Alwar. Anju, who now goes by the name of Fatima after converting to Islam, also received a piece of land as a gift, among other presents, from a Pakistani businessman, said reports.

Know about businessman Anju received gifts from

Identified as Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies, the Pakistani businessman also handed over a cheque of PKR 50,000 to Anju (Fatima), per reports. As per Abbasi, his company's board members also decided to provide Anju with a 272 square feet plot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to build a house so she would feel welcomed in his country.

Here's what Abbasi said

In a video that has gone viral on the X social platform﻿, Abbasi can be heard saying, "Another thing is when someone comes to a new place, the main problem is housing." "Since we have a project running, we thought we could accommodate them here. Our board of directors approved it, and we gave the plot in her name," the Pakistani businessman added.

You can watch Abbasi's statement here

Hope Anju's journey would inspire others: Abbasi

According to the news outlet India Today, Abbasi paid the couple a visit at their residence and urged the Pakistani government and other wealthy businessmen in the nation to support Anju and Nasrullah's family. On the other hand, the businessman also expressed his hopes that Anju's journey would inspire others to convert to Islam as well.

Details on Anju's husband in India, her life

According to Hindustan Times, Anju's Indian husband, Arvind Kumar, claimed she can't remarry as she is still his wife as per official documents. The couple reportedly got married in 2007 and have two kids. On July 20, Arvind claimed Anju told him she would meet her friends in Jaipur. However, the family later learned she crossed the border through Wagah and went to Pakistan.

