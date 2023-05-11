World

Imran Khan's arrest: 6 dead as protesters attack government buildings

May 11, 2023

The demonstrations in Pakistan against Imran Khan's arrest grew violent as protesters clashed with the police, killing six people

The demonstrations in Pakistan against the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan grew violent as protesters clashed with the police across the country. Reportedly, at least six people have died in the violence. Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleged that security forces opened fire on protesters amid heavy shelling in Islamabad. Pakistan's Supreme Court is likely to hear Khan's plea challenging his arrest.

Why does this story matter?

Khan was arrested on Tuesday in the alleged Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. For months, he allegedly evaded arrest by carrying out protest marches against the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government and the army.

On Wednesday, widespread protests spurted across the country against Khan's arrest amid a deepening economic crisis and allegations that the PML(N) government falsely implicated Khan over political rivalry.

PTI vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested

In Peshawar, PTI supporters allegedly set fire to the building of Radio Pakistan, the country's oldest existing broadcasting network. Protesters in Lahore attacked the residence of PM Shehbaz Sharif after several PTI leaders were arrested. PTI vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi was reportedly arrested overnight on Wednesday after he said that a propaganda campaign aimed to paint the party as the creator of terror.

Smoke billowing from government-owned Radio Pakistan's building

Those damaging property committing 'act of terrorism': PM Sharif

Reacting to the violence, PM Sharif said that protesters damaging public and private property were committing an "act of terrorism." Per reports, PTI supporters also held demonstrations outside the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, demanding Khan's release. The protesters reportedly raised slogans against the chief justice and army generals. The PML(N) government called in the army to control the situation after protesters ransacked military buildings.

IMF continues talks, deal likely to get delayed

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is continuing talks with Pakistan regarding the disbursal of the remaining $2.6 billion of the total $6.7 billion loan agreed in 2019. The country is staring at bankruptcy and hopes to avoid it with the last tranche of the promised IMF bailout. However, it is feared that the ongoing turmoil may delay the IMF deal.