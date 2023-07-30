Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Mumbai

India

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Mumbai

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 30, 2023 | 10:28 am 2 min read

Red alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Mumbai amid rains

In its latest weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reportedly predicted light to moderate rains in Mumbai for the coming four days. According to the news outlet News18, the weather office has also forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the financial capital on Sunday and issued a "red alert."

IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for Wednesday

Until Tuesday, the Maharashtra capital and its adjoining districts are reportedly likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. However, the weather office has issued a "yellow alert" for Mumbai for Wednesday, suggesting a possible increase in rain by mid-week. On the west side, Goa, Konkan, and central Maharashtra might also receive light to moderate rains until Tuesday.

Mumbai already surpassed average monthly rainfall: Report

Notably, Mumbai has already surpassed its average monthly rainfall of 919.9mm for July this year. While the city still has two more months of the monsoon season left, it has already reported 2,289mm of rain, which is 91% of Mumbai's average annual average of 2,502mm. As per Mid-Day, last year, Mumbai received 2,658.3mm of rainfall between June and September.

Here's what IMD forecasted for North India

For North India, the IMD forecasted Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh would receive light to moderate rains until Wednesday. It also predicted that Uttarakhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive light to moderate downpours during this period. Furthermore, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram might witness moderate rainfall in the next five days, it said.

Heavy rain swells rivers, drains in Uttarakhand

On the other hand, substantial downpours continued in Uttarakhand throughout Saturday and resulted in several rivers and drains swelling, which inundated numerous houses and roads. According to PTI, the relentless rainfall has triggered massive inconvenience to locals of the Kauria area, who had to remove water and waste from their homes with the local municipal corporation's help.

Godavari flowing over danger mark in Telangana: Official

In flood-hit Telangana, the Godavari River is currently flowing over the danger mark at Bhadrachalam. According to the news outlet ANI, relief operations are still ongoing in the affected villages, and all district officials are on high alert. As per Bhadrachalam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) Madhavi, the water level reached 56ft at 10:00pm on Saturday.

Video statement of Bhadrachalam RDO

Share this timeline