Mumbai: Chabad House's images retrieved from terror suspects; high alert

India

Mumbai: Chabad House's images retrieved from terror suspects; high alert

Written by Ramya Patelkhana July 29, 2023 | 10:17 pm 2 min read

The Jewish community center was one of the targets of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks (Photo credit: Twitter/@EconomicTimes)

The Mumbai Police is on a high alert after Google images of Chabad House in Colaba—a Jewish community center—were on Saturday retrieved from two terror suspects arrested for plotting an attack in Rajasthan, said reports. The security outside the community center, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, has also been beefed up.

Maharashtra ATS found images with suspects: Cop

"The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) found some Google images from the accused of Chabad House located at Colaba. They informed us," an officer at the Colaba Police Station told Hindustan Times. "Accordingly, we have beefed up the security at Chabad House, which already has very high security. A mock drill was also carried out on Thursday at the center and outside area," they added.

Chabad House was targeted in 2008

Chabad House in Mumbai's Colaba, also referred to as Nariman House, is a Chabad Lubavitch Jewish center. It holds significance for the Jewish community members, where cultural programs and services, among other activities, are frequently organized. To recall, during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, two terrorists took over the center, and many were held hostage there.

Duo arrested earlier in July

On July 18, the Pune City Police reportedly arrested the suspected terrorists—identified as Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki—during a routine combing operation. Later, the Maharashtra ATS took custody of the duo hailing from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI. During the investigation, the ATS had come across Google images of Chabad House in their possession.

Explosive material, laptop, drone recovered from suspects

"During the investigation, it was revealed that both were planning to carry out anti-national activities to disturb the unity and safety of the nation...for this, both had taken the training to make bombs and kept the required materials in their possession," an official ATS statement said. A tent, laptop, Arabic literature, explosive material, weighing scales, drone, and soldering machine were also recovered from them.

Share this timeline