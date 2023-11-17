Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: After 100+ hours new machine raises hopes

By Prateek Talukdar 10:49 am Nov 17, 202310:49 am

The high-performance 175 horsepower auger machine drilled through 21m of debris

The mission to rescue the 40 workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi reportedly saw significant progress as the operation entered its sixth day. The high-performance 175 horsepower auger machine drilled through 21m of debris and succeeded in pushing steel pipes, 900mm in diameter and 6m in length, through it as of 6:00 am on Friday, India Today reported. However, the drilling process was halted after hitting a hard substance in the wall of debris.

Why does this story matter?

A portion of the 4.5 km tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway collapsed on Sunday. Officials are reportedly communicating with the workers, who have been trapped for over 100 hours, and monitoring their mental health along with providing essential assistance. While the initial span of rubble was 40m, subsequent landslides have extended the wall of debris to 70m. The American-made 175-hp auger machine was flown in after a 35-hp auger machine failed to do the job.

New machine shows progress but rescue still 2 days away

Officials indicated that it could still take at least two more days to rescue the trapped workers. This raises concerns as the oxygen levels and food supplies are diminishing, reported Moneycontrol. The penetration rate of the current machine, employed since Thursday night, is 5m per hour, around five times the previous machine's capacity. After being penetrated into the debris, new sections are being welded into the steel pipes to create an escape passage for the workers to crawl out of.

International experts consulted for rescue operation

Specialists from Norway and Thailand have been consulted to effectively navigate the delicate mountain terrain during the rescue operation. Union Minister VK Singh visited the site and expressed confidence in the rescue efforts, emphasizing that all options are being considered and "the safety of workers is paramount." Professor Arnold Dix, President of the International Tunneling and Underground Space Association, said that they are closely monitoring the rescue efforts and are ready to provide any necessary assistance.

All tunnel projects in state to be reviewed: CM Dhami

A temporary six-bed health facility has been set up near the tunnel while nearby hospitals are on standby. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that all tunnel projects in the state will be reviewed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close watch on the situation. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is overseeing the drilling process while the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority are handling the rescue operation.